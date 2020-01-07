Richmond

Students, Parents Ask to Change Name of Wilson Elementary School

Parents and students want to rename the school after Michelle Obama, the former first lady of the United States.

classroom generic1
Newsworks

School district officials in Contra Costa County will consider a request by students and parents to change the name of Wilson Elementary School.

An ad hoc committee will take up the request at 6 p.m. Thursday at a meeting at Grant Elementary School at 2400 Downer Ave. in Richmond, according ton the West Contra Costa Unified School District.

Parents and students want to rename the school after Michelle Obama, the former first lady of the United States. At Thursday's meeting, members of the public and other people interested in the idea can voice their opinion.

Local

Kate Steinle 20 mins ago

Judge Drops Parents’ Final Claim in Death on San Francisco Pier

Housing 3 hours ago

East Bay, State Leaders Rally to Push Housing Bill

A second meeting will be held on Jan. 23 and the location for that meeting will be announced soon.

Board policy 7310 outlines the process for renaming a school. Community members can also send their comments to the committee via email at communications@wccusd.net.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

RichmondContra Costa CountyWilson Elementary School
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us