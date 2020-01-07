Students, Parents Ask to Change Name of Wilson Elementary School

School district officials in Contra Costa County will consider a request by students and parents to change the name of Wilson Elementary School.

An ad hoc committee will take up the request at 6 p.m. Thursday at a meeting at Grant Elementary School at 2400 Downer Ave. in Richmond, according ton the West Contra Costa Unified School District.

Parents and students want to rename the school after Michelle Obama, the former first lady of the United States. At Thursday's meeting, members of the public and other people interested in the idea can voice their opinion.

A second meeting will be held on Jan. 23 and the location for that meeting will be announced soon.

Board policy 7310 outlines the process for renaming a school. Community members can also send their comments to the committee via email at communications@wccusd.net.