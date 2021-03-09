crime

Suspect Arrested in Morning Attack on Elderly Oakland Resident

By Bay City News



A suspect has been arrested in the assault and robbery of a 75-year-old Oakland resident Tuesday morning in the Adams Point neighborhood, Oakland police said. 

Officers responding just before 7 a.m. to the report of strong-arm robbery in the area of Jayne Avenue and Perkins Street found the victim, who was taken to an area hospital. 

Police said a preliminary investigation determined that the victim "was walking down the street when he was approached by a suspect. An altercation ensued which resulted in the victim being robbed and injured." 

Officers and detectives scoured the area for evidence and video surveillance and later in the day arrested a suspect. 

Police declined to comment on the condition of the victim. 

“I am saddened to hear of yet another violent attack on the elders of our community," Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said in a statement. "The trauma this causes has a ripple effect, on the victim, their family, and the entire community. My officers are dedicated to bringing those involved in this senseless crime and all crimes to justice. 

As the investigation continues, police ask anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (510) 238-3821.

