Suspect in October Shooting Turns Himself in

The suspect in an Oct. 28 shooting that left a 20-year-old man with serious injuries turned himself in to police Tuesday, officers said.

Kevion Blocker, a 20-year-old Antioch resident, now faces charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon (with enhancements) in connection with the Oct. 28 at the Williamson Ranch Plaza shopping center in the 4800 block of Lone Tree Way, police said.

Police believe Blocker got into an argument with the other 20-year-old man and shot him several times.

On Jan. 7, the Antioch police SWAT team and other officers served a search and arrest warrant at a home in the 1800 block of Foster Mountain Court, seeking to take Blocker into custody. Police didn't find Blocker, but found an illegal firearm during a search.

Police said Blocker turned himself in Jan. 14 at the Martinez Detention Facility, accompanied by his attorney. He remains in the jail in lieu of $2 million bail.