Crews battle two-alarm fire at Oakland warehouse

Oakland firefighters are trying to contain a two-alarm structure fire in the city's Fruitvale neighborhood that began early Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred at a former warehouse building in the area of East 12th Street and 29th Avenue, the Oakland Fire Department said on social media shortly before 6 a.m.

A wall and the structure's roof have collapsed, according to firefighters.

No injuries have been reported.

Adjacent rail traffic is stopped in both directions, the Fire Department said.