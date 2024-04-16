USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Union City

A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend, according to the Union City Police Department.

At 2:19 p.m. Saturday, Union City police were alerted to a report of a USPS letter carrier robbed at gunpoint in the vicinity of the 4600 block of Granada Way.

Police said the mail carrier had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect or suspects involved remain at large and have not been apprehended.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Detective Parodi at (510) 675-5227 or via email at SteffenP@unioncity.org. Anonymous information can also be left at (510) 675-5207 or tips@unioncity.org.

The USPS is also offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s). The Postal Inspection Service can be contacted at (877) 876-2455.

In 2023, the U.S. Department of Justice for the Northern District of California noted there has been an increase in crimes involving interference with the mail.