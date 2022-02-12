Vallejo Police Investigate Shooting That Left 1 Dead

A man was shot to death early Saturday morning in a Vallejo alley and detectives are investigating what they describe as a homicide, police said.

Officers arrived at the area of Georgia Street and Sonoma Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. in response to a call of a man shot in the alley and found a man with at least one gunshot wound, according to police.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives are investigating the motive and circumstances involving this shooting, police said.

Authorities haven't identified the man yet, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wes Pittman at (707) 648-5296 or Detective Josh Caitham at (707) 648-4342.