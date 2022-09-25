Vandals Damage Comcast Network in Fremont, Service Disruptions Expected

Comcast's network in Fremont has been vandalized for the fourth time in the last few weeks, the company confirmed Sunday.

Technicians are working to repair and restore service, but Fremont customers will likely experience service disruptions, according to a statement in Comcast's website.

Since the first incident of vandalism occurred, Comcast’s technical teams have worked diligently to protect our network and make it even more secure," the company said. "We have taken numerous steps to harden our infrastructure."

Comcast is working with city leaders and authorities to protect the network from further vandalism and identify the suspect or suspects.

"We understand and share the frustration that our Fremont customers are experiencing as a result of these multiple incidents of vandalism. Comcast apologizes for the service disruption of services caused by these attacks and wants to assure our customers we are doing everything possible to restore services and prevent issues in the future."

It is unknown how many customers are being impacted by the outage.

The San Francisco 49ers are playing against the Denver Broncos in Colorado and the game will stream on Peacock. If Comcast issues persist, you can watch Sunday Night Football on NBC Bay Area. Pregame coverage starts at 4 p.m. with Football Night in America. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:20 p.m.