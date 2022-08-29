Walnut Creek Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting Up Cameras in Starbucks Bathroom

A man who allegedly installed hidden cameras at a Walnut Creek Starbucks' restroom has been hit with 83 felony and misdemeanor charges, the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office announced on Monday.

The criminal complaint filed on Monday charges Steven John Novelli, 54, with attempting to produce child pornography, eavesdropping, installing a hidden camera, and burglary.

Novelli is accused of installing hidden cameras on two occasions in the Starbucks restroom located at 1340 Main St. in Walnut Creek.

Police say a search warrant of Novelli's home yielded "numerous" items of digital evidence. He was arrested on Thursday and remains in custody. His next court date is scheduled for Tuesday in Martinez.

Law enforcement is looking to talk to anyone who was at the Starbucks in Walnut Creek on June 4 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.. and on July 23 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Anyone with any information about this case should contact Walnut Creek Detective Tyler Bertolozzi at tbertolozzi@walnutcreekpd.com.