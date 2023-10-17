Oakland

Man finds white raccoon while picking up trash near Oakland's Lake Merritt

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An Oakland man made an extremely rare find while picking up trash near Lake Merritt recently. He found a white raccoon.

Dana Berry said he was unloading a cardboard garbage bin when he heard a strange growl.

"I looked down and there's a furry little guy looking up at me with these big eyes and big teeth," Berry said. "At first, I thought it was an opossum. I kind of looked at it and then thought, 'OK, let's bring it over to a safe area.'"

Berry said he moved the box near some bushes so the raccoon could make its way out. The animal swiftly scurried up a tree.

Wildlife experts say the chances of seeing a white raccoon are 1 in 750,000 – the same odds as getting struck by lightning.

