Eastbound I-80 near Bay Bridge toll plaza reopens after police activity

Lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 near the Bay Bridge toll plaza have reopened following police activity, the California Highway Patrol reported Tuesday evening.

The CHP said it received reports of a woman who got out of her car and brandished a firearm. Shots were reportedly fired, but the CHP wasn't able to immediately confirm those reports.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the woman walking naked on the freeway, the CHP said. She was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.