Second Day of Protests in Response to Joe Biden Effigy at Brentwood Home

Tensions continued to run high in Brentwood Friday after a man hung an effigy of Joe Biden from his roof.

The effigy, which featured a mannequin hanging from a rope with "Sleepy Joe (Cheater)" on a sign across the mannequin's chest, has been taken down, but it has become a rallying point both for those outraged by it and by the growing division taking place across the country. Another protest was getting underway Friday evening.

People have gathered in Brentwood to show how they feel about the Joe Biden effigy a neighbor hung from his house. “We deserve peace” they say. Businesses have boarded up just in case the protest gets out of hand. pic.twitter.com/OJF0SSlYp5 — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) November 7, 2020

People in the area want the world to know that hate has no place in their suburban community. They said they’re disgusted by the hateful and frightening display.

"It's disappointing, it’s hurtful," Jay, a Contra Costa County resident, said. "We have to stay here just like they do."

While the man took the effigy down when confronted by police, some people continued to lash out. They egged and spray-painted the man's house overnight and damaged an SUV in the driveway.

While police said people have a right to protest, the chief urged people to stay peaceful. He said he, too, was offended by the effigy.

"Anything hanging from a rope, you know the history of our country, I think it’s despicable," Brentwood Police Chief Tom Hansen said.

Police on Friday went door-to-door in the neighborhood to give people a heads up about a second night of protests.

Some said they don't expect things to get out of hand.

"My hope is that it’s peaceful and that we can spread our message of love and unity and represent Brentwood in the best way," neighbor Kristen Haynes said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.