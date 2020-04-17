Empty Shelves Linked to COVID-19 Outbreak at Safeway Distribution Center

Some Bay Area grocery shoppers are feeling uneasy after finding empty shelves but in a statement, Safeway says the shortages are linked to a coronavirus outbreak at the distribution center in Tracy.

There, an employee died from coronavirus complications and nearly 50 more tested positive.

While Safeway works to address safety and restock shelves, shoppers in San Francisco are finding alternatives like Gus’s Community Market.

“The lettuce, the greens, they were gone but they have them here,” said shopper Yuka Bizen.

At Casa Guadalupe Supermarket, they were unloading produce Thursday night and did not expect a shortage.