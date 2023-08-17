Family, police search for Netflix software engineer who went missing in the Bay Area

A man's family is asking for the public's help after he was last seen in San Jose earlier this week.

According to family, 22-year-old Yohanes Kidane was last seen Monday night, getting into an Uber in front of his apartment on north Four Street in San Jose.

Police said that Kidane’s backpack, phone, wallet, and keys were found near the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center in San Francisco later that night.

According to family members, Kidane is a recent grad of Cornell University and had just moved to the Bay Area to start a job at Netflix as a computer engineer.

His family says they are devastated.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.