Fiesta En El Parque

Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 for a family-friendly fiesta at Presidio Tunnel Tops. The event will feature Aztec dancing by Calpulli Tonalehqueh, performances by Grupo Son de Kali, Zumba, Latin music with DJ Alex Merino, and more! Come and enjoy food from Presidio Pop Up food vendors celebrating the Bay Area’s diverse cultures and cuisines. Plus, bring the whole family to enjoy face painting and clown performances.

This event is part of Presidio’s Second Sundays Series and is hosted by NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. RSVPs are not required for this event, but they’re appreciated as they help gauge capacity.

WHEN: Sunday, July 9th, 2023, 1-5 PM

Where: Presidio Tunnel Tops, San Francisco (103 Montgomery St San Francisco, CA 94129)

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

To learn more and RSVP, please click here