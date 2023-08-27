1 arrested, 1 stabbed after fights involving hundreds of juveniles break out in Emeryville

What started as a group of juveniles causing a disturbance in an Emeryville store late Sunday afternoon turned into what police called "civil unrest," during which one person was stabbed and gunshots were reported.

Emeryville police had to call for reinforcements from neighboring law enforcement agencies during the four-hour incident involving hundreds of juveniles fighting.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., police received a call from a business at the Bay Street Mall about a group of approximately 50 young adults inside the store causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and escorted them out.

Police said in a statement that at about 5:15 p.m., while patrolling the area, officers saw another group of about 100 young people arrived at the Bay St Mall. Over the next 30 minutes, an additional 100-150 young adults showed up at the mall.

At about 5:40 pm, the first of several fights were reported near the courtyard area of the mall. Officers attempted to maintain the peace while additional smaller fights broke out. Police then called for assistance from other agencies, including Berkeley police.

At about 5:50 p.m., there was a report of a single gunshot fired near Bay Street and Ohlone Way. Officers didn't locate any victims or suspects.

Around 7 p.m., police received a call of a stabbing near Elm Drive. Officers found a juvenile victim, and emergency medical responders rendered aid and transported the juvenile to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Emeryville city officials, one person was arrested related to the incidents. People who were shopping at the Bay Street Mall and going to the AMC movie theater told NBC Bay Area Sunday that were evacuated due to the incidents.

With officers patrolling the area, most of the crowds dispersed by 8:30 p.m., police said.

There were no other reports of injuries or looting, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed fights or other criminal activity, or has a video of such, is encouraged to contact Emeryville police at (510) 593-3700 or acassianos@emeryville.org. People may remain anonymous.