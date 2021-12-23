San Jose

Fire at San Jose Synagogue Not Believed to Be A Hate Incident: Officials

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Jose firefighters extinguished a fire Wednesday at the Chabad House synagogue, which fire officials do not believe to be a hate incident.

The San Jose Fire Department received reports around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday about smoke emanating from the roof of the two-story building in the 1000 block of Branham Lane.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene determined that the fire had started outdoors, spread to a nearby carport and then extended into the synagogue's attic space.

Firefighters gained control of the blaze at 9:44 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department.

No one was injured as a result of the fire. SJFD is still investigating the fire's initial cause.

