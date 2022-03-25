Fire Destroys Ancient Redwood Tree in North Bay Park

A small fire has destroyed an ancient coastal redwood tree at a North Bay park.

The roughly 200-foot-tall redwood known as the Pioneer Tree fell after being engulfed in flames midday Thursday, California State Parks said in a statement. It was one of the few remaining old-growth coastal redwood tree at Samuel P. Taylor State Park, 23 miles north of San Francisco.

The Marin County Fire Department contained the fire after it spread to a half acre, the statement said. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Here’s video of the Pioneer Tree shot by the Marin Municipal Water District earlier today before the tree collapsed. pic.twitter.com/YIqI33MCfV — CA State Parks (@CAStateParks) March 24, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The tree had been hollowed out by previous wildfires but its root system was held up by younger redwoods.

“State Parks is devastated by the loss of this much beloved redwood tree,” said Armando Quintero, director of the state parks department. “I saw the collapsed tree in person and know how much it pains all of us who treasure these ancient giants who have lived thousands of years.”

The fire shuttered a trail that leads to the tree, but the rest of the park remains open.