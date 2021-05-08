Firefighters Investigate Cause of 2-Alarm Fire In East Oakland

Firefighters have a two-alarm fire on the 1800 block of 57th Avenue in East Oakland under control, officials reported on Twitter at 9:31 p.m. Saturday.

An investigation into the cause is underway, firefighters said at 9:49 p.m.

Because the power is off for several nearby properties, PG&E is on the scene to inspect wires.

Two houses were fully involved, and a shed and multiple vehicles burned, according to the report.

The residents were able to safely evacuate with no injuries, firefighters said.