Firefighters Investigate Cause of 2-Alarm Fire In East Oakland

Firefighters have a two-alarm fire on the 1800 block of 57th Avenue in East Oakland under control, officials reported on Twitter at 9:31 p.m. Saturday.
An investigation into the cause is underway, firefighters said at 9:49 p.m.
Because the power is off for several nearby properties, PG&E is on the scene to inspect wires.
Two houses were fully involved, and a shed and multiple vehicles burned, according to the report.
The residents were able to safely evacuate with no injuries, firefighters said.
