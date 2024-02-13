Flight attendants picket outside SFO, part of nationwide action

Flight attendants across the nation walked the picket lines Tuesday in a show of solidarity as labor unions continue to negotiate with airline companies over compensation and pay.

San Francisco International Airport was one of 30 airports nationwide where flight attendants and their allies picketed. Since it was an informational action and not a strike, flights were not affected.

But a strike could happen somewhere down the road, the union said.

