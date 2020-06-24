San Francisco

Former SF Supervisor, LGBTQ Activist Harry Britt Dies at 82

By Bay City News

Harry Britt
Getty Images

Former San Francisco supervisor and LGBTQ activist Harry Britt has died, a former state assemblyman confirmed Wednesday. He was 82.

Britt, an openly gay man, was appointed to serve on the Board of Supervisors in 1979 following the assassination of Supervisor Harvey Milk.

"It is with great sadness I report the death of Harry Britt. He was a champion and a friend. Rest in power comrade," former city supervisor and state Assemblyman Tom Ammiano said on Facebook.

Local

Britt served on the board through 1993. During that time, he helped lead the effort for the recognition of domestic partnership for gay people during the AIDS epidemic, which allowed benefits like hospital visitation rights and bereavement leave for city workers.

State Sen. Scott Wiener, also a former San Francisco supervisor, said "Harry Britt was a pioneer in the LGBTQ community's entry into electoral politics. He deeply understood that while our allies are essential, we must have our own seat at the table. Harry helped create political space for people like me to serve in elected office. Harry's death is a tragedy. He will be missed."

