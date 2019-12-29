Muni

Free Muni Rides Offered on New Year’s Eve

All Muni lines and routes will provide free rides.

By Bay City News

Muni service in San Francisco will be free on New Year's Eve, according to the city's Municipal Transportation Agency.

Starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday and ending at 5 a.m. Wednesday, people will be able to ride Muni for free, marking the 20th year of the agency's free New Year's Eve rides.

All Muni lines and routes will provide free rides. Details are available at www.sfmta.com/nye. Caltrain service and SamTrans buses will also be free between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

BART will provide limited service until about 3 a.m. Wednesday, but the rides won't be free.

