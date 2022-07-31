Fremont

Fremont House Fire in Attic Displaces 3

By Bay City News

Fremont Fire Department

A Sunday afternoon house fire on Blanchard Street in Fremont, which displaced three people is under investigation, officials said.

Fire fighters pitched an "aggressive" attack to extinguish an exterior fire that spread into the attic of a flat-top conversion home where a new roof had been constructed above an old roof, the Fremont Fire Department said.

The one-alarm fire was knocked down in 15 minutes, according to firefighters, with no reports of injuries.

However, the Red Cross was requested to assist three adults who are now displaced as a result of the fire.

