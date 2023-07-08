Gilroy police arrest suspect in connection to recent fire

Gilroy police arrested a 26-year-old suspect in connection to a recent fire that took place at a business, officials said Saturday.

According to police, officers arrested Chase Harlow on Friday, in connection to a fire set at a business in the 800 block of First Street.

Officials added that officers contacted Harlow and were quickly able to "uncover evidence connecting him to the arson investigation."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Harlow was arrested and transported to the Santa Clara County Jail for charges related to the fire, as well as a robbery that occurred earlier in the week, at a business in the 8800 block of San Ysidro Avenue," police said.

Gilroy police said they are still looking for the suspect in the fires set to multiple garbage dumpsters in apartment complexes around the city.

They added it's unknown at this time if the suspects were working together or if the incidents were isolated.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Catalina Fraide at (408) 846-0335.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.