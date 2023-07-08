Gilroy

Gilroy police arrest suspect in connection to recent fire

By NBC Bay Area staff

generic handcuffs
Getty Images

Gilroy police arrested a 26-year-old suspect in connection to a recent fire that took place at a business, officials said Saturday.

According to police, officers arrested Chase Harlow on Friday, in connection to a fire set at a business in the 800 block of First Street.

Officials added that officers contacted Harlow and were quickly able to "uncover evidence connecting him to the arson investigation."

Gilroy 22 hours ago

Gilroy police searching for person of interests in connection to series of intentionally-set fires

Gilroy Jul 6

Gilroy officials search for person or persons of interest after series of intentionally-set fires

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Harlow was arrested and transported to the Santa Clara County Jail for charges related to the fire, as well as a robbery that occurred earlier in the week, at a business in the 8800 block of San Ysidro Avenue," police said.

Gilroy police said they are still looking for the suspect in the fires set to multiple garbage dumpsters in apartment complexes around the city.

They added it's unknown at this time if the suspects were working together or if the incidents were isolated.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Catalina Fraide at (408) 846-0335.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Gilroy
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us