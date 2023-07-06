Gilroy

Detectives looking for person or persons of interest following series of intentionally set fires in Gilroy

By Bay City News

Gilroy fire investigators are poring over preliminary evidence to determine who is responsible for starting a series of suspicious fires during the last week.

Evidence, as of Thursday night, suggests that the fires were intentionally set, according to a Gilroy police spokesperson.

Gilroy police posted photos of a possible person or persons of interest Thursday night.

The fires occurred in several locations across Gilroy, all resulting in property damage. There were no injuries as a result of any of the fires.

Anyone with information may contact Gilroy Police Det. Catalina Fraide at (408) 846-0335.

