Gilroy Police Locate Woman's Body in Canal

Gilroy police investigators are looking into how a woman's body wound up in a canal.

A police spokesperson said Friday afternoon that her remains were located just after noon in the canal, located near the 9000 block of Murray Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they immediately located the woman's body. Details surrounding her death are currently under investigation by the Gilroy Police Department and the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Silva with the Gilroy Police Department's Investigations Unit at (408) 846-0335 or by calling the department's anonymous tip line at (408) 846-0330.