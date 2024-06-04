Gilroy quadruplets set to graduate high school

A South Bay family is getting ready to watch not one, but four of their kids graduate from high school at the same time.

The Campbell quadruplets are set to hit a new milestone moment when all four graduate Thursday from Christopher High School in Gilroy.

"I warned them there's going to be a lot of tears. This is a big milestone," mother Angela Campbell said. "It took a long time for this day to come. I like to say the days are long and the years are short."

Angela admits it was not easy raising four kids the same age.

"You're just constantly chasing kids," she said.

One of the teens, Emma, said having three other siblings the same age taught her valuable lessons.

"We've learned to share we are not entitled when you are growing up with all of us," she said.

There were also some benefits to having multiple siblings the same age, including working together on homework and always having someone to hang out with.

"I enjoyed it," Jonathan said. "If I wasn't liking one of my siblings I could hang out with another. I always have a friend around in the house."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The siblings said they enjoyed navigating the ups and downs of high school with each other and look forward to receiving their diplomas together.

"It's kind of cool to get to share the moment together," Cole said.

The four plan to stay in the Bay Area and attend community college together.