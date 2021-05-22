San Francisco

Good Samaritan Rescues Baby Falcon in San Francisco

Bay Area Raptor Rescue officials said that the falcon has a clean bill of health and will be released to its nesting area.

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco Fire Department

Officials with the San Francisco Fire Department said they received an unexpected guest at one of their stations Friday night.

According to San Francisco fire officials, a baby falcon was rescued by a good Samaritan out of the bay water and it was delivered to firefighters at SFFD station 35 in the Embarcadero.

San Francisco fire posted a photo of the months-old baby falcon on their Twitter and Facebook pages Saturday afternoon.

According to the Bay Area Raptor Rescue, the falcon has a clean bill of health and will be released to its nesting area.

