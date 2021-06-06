Group Protests Outside Tesla Factory Over Elon Musk's Involvement in Cryptocurrency

A handful of demonstrators protested outside Tesla’s Fremont factory Sunday over CEO Elon Musk’s involvement in cryptocurrency.

Members of the new cryptocurrency “Stopelon” said that Musk has far too much power over the cryptocurrency market.

Musk’s praise of the joke currency dogecoin led to that currency’s rise. His announcement that Tesla would no longer accept bitcoin sent the price down 10%.

Protesters said the goal of their new cryptocurrency movement is to take on Musk from inside his own company.

“A plan to take over Tesla over the next few years. Our plan is to purchase as many shares of Tesla as we can through the cryptocurrency movement and also to put together a voting trust to allow other people in doing that,” said Michael Hamilton, a Stopelon activist.

The group also has a mission of getting Musk off social media website Twitter.

Stopelon is one of at least two cryptocurrency tokens to be created solely to protest Musk’s market influence.