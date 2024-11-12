Palo Alto

Police clear Gunn and Palo Alto high schools after shelter-in-place order

Officers responded to investigate unconfirmed threats toward both campuses

By NBC Bay Area staff

Palo Alto High School and Gunn High School were under a shelter-in-place order Tuesday afternoon while officers investigated unconfirmed threats toward both campuses, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

Police said students and staff were safe while officers at both campuses investigate. Officers found no threat at the schools and lifted the shelter-in-place order shortly after 12 p.m.

