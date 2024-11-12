Police clear Gunn and Palo Alto high schools after shelter-in-place order

Palo Alto High School and Gunn High School were under a shelter-in-place order Tuesday afternoon while officers investigated unconfirmed threats toward both campuses, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

Police said students and staff were safe while officers at both campuses investigate. Officers found no threat at the schools and lifted the shelter-in-place order shortly after 12 p.m.

UPDATE as of 11:50 a.m.: Our searches of Gunn High School and Palo Alto High School are complete. No threats were found. Police and school officials have lifted the shelter-in-place and students will be dismissed as usual this afternoon. — Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) November 12, 2024