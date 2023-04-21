Help Family Giving Tree Power Up!

Give a hand with the heavy lifting to our partners at Family Giving Tree and donate to provide new electric power jacks.

School supplies and gifts that Family Giving Tree delivers to students and families can weigh up to 4,000 lbs! That's a lot of joy and educational support! Watch how crucial pallet jacks are to Family Giving Tree's mission.

Your donation will go to provide new electric pallets jacks, restore our current ones, as well as all the equipment to ensure the fleet is in top working order to support our mission of connecting those who can give to those in need of educational support and gifts.

To learn more and donate visit: https://give.familygivingtree.org