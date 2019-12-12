High Surf Advisory Issued Along Bay Area Coastline

Be careful, beachgoers.

The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory Thursday afternoon for the entire Bay Area coastline through 3 a.m. Saturday.

West-northwest swells could range from 12 to 14 feet, with breakers possibly reaching 16 to 22 feet along beaches that face west and northwest, the weather service said.

Beachgoers should watch out for strong rip currents, powerful waves and beach erosion. They are also advised to never turn their back to the ocean, stay off rocks along the coast and stay back from the water.

Large northwest swells will develop on Thursday and continue through Saturday. A high surf advisory is in effect Thursday night through early Saturday morning. #cawx pic.twitter.com/xQ0wNMC6Qh — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 11, 2019