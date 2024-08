Both northbound and southbound lanes on Highway 1 in Half Moon Bay are shut down Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident is reported at Capistrano Road.

CHP said motorists should avoid the area and to expect delays.

No other information was immediately available.

Please avoid the area. Both northbound and southbound lane on Highway 1 at Capistrano Road will be closed.



ETO will be approximately 2 hours.