Brush fire burns dozens of acres near Highway 4 in Contra Costa County

A brush fire burned at least 70 acres Wednesday near Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, Cal Fire said

The blaze called the Willow Fire is reported near Willow Pass and Avila roads, north of Concord, according to Cal Fire.

An NBC Bay Area photographer at the scene reported forward progress of the blaze was stopped before 2:40 p.m.

Cal Fire reported just before 3 p.m. the blaze was 30% contained.

Firefighters are battling a 15 acre fire near Willow Pass Rd X Avila Rd north of Concord (Contra Costa County). #WillowFire #CALFIRESCU

In unified command with @ContraCostaFire pic.twitter.com/rPNyWHsIcR — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) September 11, 2024

#BREAKING Fire continues to burn off of Willow Pass Road and Hwy 4 in between Concord and Bay Point. The fire burned 15 acres so far according to @calfireSCU https://t.co/Wfgnnyiotw pic.twitter.com/RSUE1xhYNr — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) September 11, 2024