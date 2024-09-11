Brush fire burns dozens of acres near Highway 4 in Contra Costa County

A brush fire burned at least 70 acres Wednesday near Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, Cal Fire said
The blaze called the Willow Fire is reported near Willow Pass and Avila roads, north of Concord, according to Cal Fire.
An NBC Bay Area photographer at the scene reported forward progress of the blaze was stopped before 2:40 p.m.
Cal Fire reported just before 3 p.m. the blaze was 30% contained.
