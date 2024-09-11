Contra Costa County

Brush fire burns dozens of acres near Highway 4 in Contra Costa County

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A brush fire burned at least 70 acres Wednesday near Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, Cal Fire said

The blaze called the Willow Fire is reported near Willow Pass and Avila roads, north of Concord, according to Cal Fire.

An NBC Bay Area photographer at the scene reported forward progress of the blaze was stopped before 2:40 p.m.

Cal Fire reported just before 3 p.m. the blaze was 30% contained.

This article tagged under:

Contra Costa County
