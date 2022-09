Forward progress of a brush fire along Highway 4 in Contra Costa County has been stopped, firefighters said late Monday.

The blaze sparked evacuation warnings after threatening structures near the highway in the area of Cummings Skyway and Franklin Canyon Road. Cal Fire said firefighters first on scene reported the blaze was burning "with a dangerous rate of spread.

At least 100 acres have burned and the blaze was 25% contained late Monday.

No other information was immediately available.

With an aggressive initial attack by firefighters forward progress has been stopped on the #FranklinFire structure threat has been mitigated. The fire currently sits at 25% contained @ContraCostaFire @CHP_GoldenGate @CoCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/KG7u58BFWi — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) September 6, 2022

Franklin Incident at Cummings Skyway and SR4. CalFire air support. pic.twitter.com/1K0G6dXpvy — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) September 6, 2022