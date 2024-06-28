Hollow Fire near Tracy fully contained

The 210-acre Hollow Fire burning near Tracy in San Joaquin County was fully contained as of Friday, according to Cal Fire.

The initial 5-acre brush fire was first reported about 11:20 a.m. Thursday at Interstate Highway 580 and Corral Hollow Road.

It quickly jumped from 35 acres to 100 and ultimately reached over 200 acres by the evening. Forward progress was stopped and crews worked on containment lines Thursday evening, fire officials said shortly before 7 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, and no structures were damaged.