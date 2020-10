Police are investigating a homicide in San Mateo.

The deadly shooting was reported at 9:40 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Eleanor Drive, a neighborhood near the Hwy. 101 and State Route 92 interchange.

Detectives report the homicide appears to be a targeted and isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Pak at 650-522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted here or by calling 650-522-7676.