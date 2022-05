With California's ongoing drought, fire season is quickly becoming a year-round issue.

So far this year, Cal Fire already has responded to more than 1,400 wildfires, burning more than 6,500 acres.

As Wildfire Preparedness Week is underway, NBC Bay Area discusses some of the preparation with Brian Marshall, fire and rescue chief at the California Office of Emergency Services.

Find more information on Cal Fire's website.