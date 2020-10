Instead of going to the polls, many voters are opting for the no-contact option of mail-in ballots. In this video we break-down the security of mail-in ballots and how they will impact this year's voting process.

Due to the global pandemic more voters than ever are opting for the no-contact option of mail in ballots. Yet along side this surge in voting-by-mail, is a growing concern over voter fraud and mail-in ballot security. In the explainer video above we break-down how secure mail-in ballots really are, as well as how voting by mail will impact this year's election process.