Human remains and clothing have been discovered in a field near the Fairfield/Vacaville Amtrak station, Fairfield police said Saturday.

The remains were discovered near Cement Hill and Peabody roads, police said.

They were turned over to the Solano County Coroner's Office.

An investigation is ongoing.

Further information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at 707-428-7600.