Hundreds Rally in SF, Demand Freedom for Iranians

A demonstration in San Francisco in solidarity with the protest movement in Iran drew hundreds of people Sunday.

The large group gathered in front of San Francisco City Hall, carrying signs.

Community members and politicians, State Senator Scott Wiener, supervisors and San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

It was the latest Bay Area rally in support of equality for women and in support of the people in Iran, who are protesting and being met with a crackdown. People have been arrested and killed.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Protests in Iran spread after a 22-year-old woman died in custody, detained for an alleged violation of the strict dress codes for women.

Many spoke in unison about the need for freedom and called for regime change in Iran.

See the full report in the video above.