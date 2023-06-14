Indian Health Center Gala of Santa Clara Valley Laughter is Good Medicine Gala

The Indian Health Center Laughter is Good Medicine Gala is returning to San Jose this year. The gala serves as a celebration of the resilience and dedication of those that the center serves and those who make their nationally acclaimed health care possible.

The Indian Health Center provides care for over 23,000 patients and specializes in the unique health care needs of American Indians and Alaskan Natives.

Guests are invited to join the Indian Health Center for an elegant dinner followed by a comedy show, music, and dancing.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or to donate click here

When: Friday, November 17th, 2023 at 6 PM

Where: Mexican Heritage Plaza