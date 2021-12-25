Cupertino

Investigation Underway After Trespasser Fatally Shot by Cupertino Homeowner: Sheriff

By Bay City News

Homicide detectives are investigating a Cupertino shooting that took the life of a man described as a trespasser early Saturday, a Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a 4:08 a.m. call regarding a homeowner firing shots at a trespasser at a residence in the 20000 block of Patric Court, according to Sheriff's Deputy Russell Davis. The deputies found a man with at least one gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Davis said.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are investigating the circumstances of the death, Davis said.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office will release the man's name after they are able to confirm his identity and notify his family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408) 808-4500 or the Sheriff's Office Investigations anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431 or at SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.

