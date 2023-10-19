Fairfield

Fairfield-based Jelly Belly to sell to Chicago candy company

The Ferrara Candy Company announced Wednesday it would acquire the North Bay-based business for an undisclosed amount of money

By Katy St. Clair | BCN

50942760DM010_Jellybeans
Getty Images

Jelly Belly jelly beans exemplify so-called American ingenuity: They took what had basically been colorful but boring sugar balls ubiquitous in the bottom of Easter Baskets and made them into a flavor empire hailed by at least one president of the United States, Ronald Reagan.  

In many ways, Jelly Belly also put Fairfield on the map. Its corporate office there became a tourist stop for people wanting to take the tour and a community meeting place for locals celebrating holidays or holding business luncheons. 

Now the nearly 50-year-old jelly bean confectioning juggernaut has announced that it is being sold to another giant American sweets company, Chicago-based Ferrara Candy Company. Ferrara announced Wednesday that it would acquire Jelly Belly for an undisclosed amount of money.  

The privately-owned Ferrara already churns out Nerds, Lemonheads and SweeTarts, along with gummy brands Trolli and Black Forest.  

Herman Rowland, Jelly Belly chairman of the board of directors, said in a statement that Ferrara is a "likeminded" candy company that will grow the brand. Rowland also mentioned that it would be a "win-win" for employees. 

According to a news release about the acquisition, once the deal closes, nearly 800 Jelly Belly employees globally and in California and Illinois will join the Ferrara organization.  

Jelly Belly was founded in 1869 near St. Louis as the Goelitz Confectionery Company, which was known for its candy corn. In 1976 the company began its jelly bean endeavors. 

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Fairfield
