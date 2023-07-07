Judge orders San Jose to hand over records in connection to Pink Poodle incident

After months of controversy, a San Jose judge says the city needs to hand over all of the records in connection with a viral video showing a city fire engine dropping off a bikini–clad woman at the Pink Poodle strip club.

The investigation into the viral video from last October– sparked a whole lot of concerns over transparency.

On Friday, a superior court judge said the city of San Jose needs to make public all of the investigative and disciplinary records in connection to the scandal. One that concluded with a fire captain getting demoted.

This is the result of a lawsuit filed by the Mercury News.

Stephanie Magallon has more in the video above.