Kamala Harris Back in the Bay Area for Democratic Party Fundraisers

Vice President Kamala Harris was back in the Bay Area Thursday for two Democratic Party fundraisers.

One fundraiser was held in the afternoon in Los Gatos. The second fundraiser was scheduled for the evening in San Francisco.

NBC Bay Area captured Harris' motorcade as she made her way to the private fundraiser at the Los Gatos home of a Microsoft executive and Democratic Party supporter.

Supporters and guests paid anywhere from $1,000 to $50,000 to attend and spend some time with Harris, a Bay Area native.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Neighbors waited for more than an hour to catch a quick peek of the motorcade and security surrounding her visit.

"Quite an entourage I would say," Sandy Louthian said. "It was really exciting to see the vice president go by."

Dr. Nolan Higdon, a professor of history and media studies at California State University, East Bay, said the vice president said donors will be looking for Harris to deliver clear and meaningful messaging during the fundraisers, especially following recent Supreme Court decisions.

"Their plan to protect Roe v. Wade for about the last 30 years has been do not let [Ruth Bader Ginsburg] die," Higdon said. "That seems to be their same plan: just elect more Democrats. But the voters are clearly making a sign that they want more concrete messaging."

Sandy and Russ Louthian, who have worked for the Democratic Party in the past, said the high court decisions and the Jan. 6 hearings show just how important the upcoming midterm elections are for the party. They believe meeting with voters in their communities is essential moving forward.

"Yeah, the Democratic Party needs to step up, and the more visible she can be, the better, I think," Russ Louthian said.