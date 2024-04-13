Windsor

Lawyers, victims accusing former Windsor mayor of sexual assault speak out

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Attorneys who represent seven of the women accusing former Windsor mayor Dominic Foppoli of sexual assault spoke out in Santa Rosa Saturday.

Foppoli resigned in 2021 following the allegations of sexual assault.

In a news conference, the group blasted a recent decision by the California Attorney General’s office to suspend a criminal investigation into Foppoli.

State prosecutors said they lack sufficient evidence to file charges.

Lawyers for the alleged victims want to know why the accounts of 15 women aren't enough to bring criminal charges and vow to continue their case in civil court.

Some of Foppoli’s accusers attended Saturday’s news conference including reality television star Farrah Abraham.

“The sad reality is that the state of California is saying that although there is compelling evidence on multiple sources on 15 separate counts of rap, he is about to walk free," she said. "As women we need more voices because for some reason 15 women saying the same thing isn't enough in the state of California."

NBC Bay Area reached out to Foppoli's attorney for a response Saturday but did not hear back.

Previously, Foppoli has denied all allegations.

