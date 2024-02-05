World Cup

Levi's Stadium will host several 2026 FIFA World Cup matches. Here's when

By Brendan Weber

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Mark your calendars, Bay Area soccer fans.

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara will play host to six 2026 FIFA World Cup matches – five in the group stage and one in the round of 32.

Here's a look at when those matches will be played.

  • June 13, 2026 – group stage
  • June 16, 2026 – group stage
  • June 19, 2026 – group stage
  • June 22, 2026 – group stage
  • June 25, 2026 – group stage
  • July 1, 2026 – round of 32
The 2026 World Cup is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Bay Area is one of 16 host cities/regions.

The newly expanded competition will feature 48 teams and 104 matches.

