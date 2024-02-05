Levi's Stadium will host several 2026 FIFA World Cup matches. Here's when

Mark your calendars, Bay Area soccer fans.

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara will play host to six 2026 FIFA World Cup matches – five in the group stage and one in the round of 32.

Here's a look at when those matches will be played.

June 13, 2026 – group stage

June 16, 2026 – group stage

June 19, 2026 – group stage

June 22, 2026 – group stage

June 25, 2026 – group stage

July 1, 2026 – round of 32

The 2026 World Cup is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Bay Area is one of 16 host cities/regions.

The newly expanded competition will feature 48 teams and 104 matches.