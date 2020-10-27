Light Installation to Close Out Golden Gate Park's 150th Anniversary

A new art installation will transform Golden Gate Park's Peacock Meadow into an "enchanted forest," closing out the festivities celebrating the park's 150th anniversary, San Francisco Recreation and Park Department officials announced Monday.

The installation called "Entwined" by San Francisco-based artist Charles Gadeken, is set to run in Peacock Meadow, located in the park's east end, from Dec. 1 through Feb. 29, with a possible extension through June 1.

The installation will create a whimsical space that allows visitors to sit under sculpted trees, ranging in height from 12 to 20 feet, with illuminated canopies as a large as 30 feet. The sculptures use 2,000 LED lights that change colors.

Get ready to step into a whimsical wonderland of lights this winter! From Dec. 1 through Feb. 29 an art installation coming to Golden Gate Park will transform Peacock Meadow into an enchanted forest of otherworldly shapes and ever-changing light. pic.twitter.com/iDYcHoz6wf — SF Rec and Park (@RecParkSF) October 26, 2020

"As the days get darker, this dazzling installation will light the way for park lovers to experience Golden Gate Park in a new and creative way as we close out its 150th anniversary," Recreation and Park General Manager Phil Ginsburg said. "A twilight stroll through the park's east will be truly magical this winter."

Although the installation is new, parts of it have been used before at the Toronto Light Festival and the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas.

Entwined is funded privately through a partnership between the Recreation and Park Department and the San Francisco Parks Alliance, recreation and park officials said.