‘Now more than ever': Local, state leaders uniting communities against hate

With hate crimes on the rise across California, local and state leaders are asking communities to stand up against hate.

United Against Hate Week, which is happening this week, started at Civic Center Park in Berkeley after white supremacy rallies. Years later, local and state leaders say the call to action is only growing with hate crimes mounting.

"It's so important now more than ever with the rise in Islamophobia, antisemitism and other hate crimes happening throughout our country," Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin said.

The California Civil Rights Department, the city of Berkeley and community leaders throughout the state are leading the call for everyone to put an end to discrimination.

It comes at a time when Arreguin says hate crimes have doubled in Berkeley since the pandemic.

"This is really about making it clear that hate has no place in our state," he said. "You are not alone. There are resources."

Hate crimes in the state are now at their highest level since 2001. Among the high profile incidents was an Oakland driver arrested on assault and hate crime charges after a racist road rage incident.

Many people say the Israel-Hamas War is sparking new incidents. Video from a rally at UC Berkeley showed a brief scuffle as a person grabbed an Israeli flag.

At Stanford, an Arab-Muslim student is recovering after they were hit by a car. In that case, the driver reportedly yelled "F--- you and your people."

"We need to send a message that there are many more of us who have a message of love and of peace than of the fringes who are focused on hate," Assemblymember Phil Ting said.

The state is also working to track and prevent hate crimes. Six months since launching an anti-hate hotline, more than 500 people have made reports, including 86 in the Bay Area. But that's not all bad news.

"As you see an increase in reporting, that can often be a sign of a strong community because people feel like there is a point in reporting and that they can actually get support," said Becky Monroe, deputy director of strategic initiatives and external affairs at the California Civil Rights Department.

Events and rallies are planned statewide to mark anti-hate week. Everyone is asked to speak up to stop hate.

"In the face of the sorrow and fear in our communities, our greatest tool against hate is each other," Monroe said.