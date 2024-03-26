San Francisco supervisors overturn mayor's veto of housing law

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has lost a battle in her fight for housing.

On Tuesday night, the board of supervisors overturned the mayor’s veto of a piece of housing legislation that limits the height and scale of housing developments in certain historic areas of the city.

Board of supervisors president Aaron Peskin sponsored the legislation in an effort to stop a 200-foot tall housing project on Sansome Street.

The mayor vetoed the legislation, saying it deterred new housing projects.

Reacting to the decision, the mayor released a statement that read in part, “Our current housing shortage is a result of decades of bad policy decisions and inaction and it will take years of consistent and relentless work to make the necessary change to get more housing built.”